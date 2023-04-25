Exact number of relatives receiving aid unknown

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In January 2022, the Central government announced a scheme to provide Rs 50,000 to the heirs of those who died due to Covid-19. However, due to various discrepancies in the application process, it is unclear how many people have received the financial assistance. Out of the total 8,381 applications received, only 5,242 were deemed eligible and 709 people received help. The remaining 124 cases are still pending, and many applications were cancelled due to errors such as incorrect bank account details and wrong contact numbers. The government has now instructed that the scheme be closed and no new applications will be accepted. The district administration has not received any information about the exact number of people who have received assistance so far.