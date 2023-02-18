Excavation work at Khandoba temple

Aurangabad: A team of officials from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) began excavation work at the Satara Khandoba temple to investigate what is hidden under the temple hall. On Saturday, citizens helped officials pump out accumulated silt and water from the hall using an engine, and the floor was removed to allow for further inspection.

The Satara temple trust and officials from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and MSRDC were present as the doors of the hall, which had been closed for several years, were opened for the first time. Many elders shared legends of the temple with the gathered crowd. The government has provided funds for the development of the temple, and officials are taking precautions before beginning work. The team of officers will conduct further inspections on Monday to solve the mystery of what lies hidden under the temple.