Exhibition at Little Wonder Nursery

Aurangabad, Oct 7: An exhibition on different modes of transports, indoor and outdoor games and different flowers was held at Little Wonder Nursery, Ulkanagari. Noted oncologist Dr Ashok Galande inaugurated the exhibition while school director Vijay Deshpande and Devyani Deshpande were the guests of honour. Principal Anuprita Joshi introduced the guest. Sr. kg students welcomed him. Students narrated the themes of their projects. Guest, parents and citizens appreciated the efforts of the young exhibitors, teachers and non-teaching staff.