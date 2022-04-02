Exorbitant fares charged from stranded railway passengers

Rs 800 charged for Shirdi and Rs 500 for Manmad

Aurangabad, April 2:

The train schedule was disrupted after a freight train derailed near Daulatabad railway station. As a result, passengers traveling to Nanded and Mumbai were stranded at Aurangabad railway station. Private vehicles were called to the railway station for the convenience of the passengers. But taking advantage of the opportunity, the private vehicles charged Rs 800 for Shirdi and Rs 500 for Manmad.

The passengers were waiting at the railway station from 7 am to 10 am for the services to resume. But most of the morning trains were partially canceled. The Narsapur-Nagarsol Express was stopped at Aurangabad railway station. This train carries more passengers to Shirdi. As a result, private travels arrived at the railway station. But some private motorists charge arbitrary fares. As there was no alternative, passengers preferred to travel in private vehicles despite paying more money.

No vehicles to reach Aurangabad

I was coming to Aurangabad by train from Rotegaon. But the train stopped before Daulatabad. So we had to walk from the railway track to Daulatabad railway station. But there was no vehicle to reach Aurangabad, said Rahul Pathade, passenger.

Postponed the travel

We arrived at Aurangabad railway station in the morning to go to Purna. But there was a delay for the train. We later learned that a freight train had derailed. So I had to postpone travel, said, Amol Telang, a passenger.

Special train for Mumbai, Pune

The Janshatabdi Express was canceled due to derailment. The Nizamabad-Pune Express ran till Jalna. After the services were stremlined, two special trains were released to Mumbai and Pune for the convenience of the passengers.