Experts demand saving wild flora and fauna of region

Aurangabad, Mar 2:

The wildlife and botany experts have underlined the need for immediate efforts to save our endangered species (wild flora and fauna) which are on verge of extinction in our region.

The wildlife warden Dr Kishore Pathak said, " The endangered species (Fauna) has become an area of grave concern. The list of animals includes Spotted Dear, Wild Boar and Sloth Bear. The list of reptiles includes Crocodiles, Asian Palm Civet, Slender Coral Snake, Bronz Backed Tree Snake, Bambu Pit Viper, Common Krait and Cat Snake. The list of birds includes Black Bittern, Yellow Bittern, Spotted Tree Creeper, Crested Tree Swift, Brown Hawk Owl, Whimbrel, Eurasian Curlew, Painted Stork, Spoonbill, Steppe Eagle and Fish Owl. The snakes like Indian Rock Python and Mammals like Pangolin are the most endangered species."

Added an ace botany teacher Milind Girdhari, the endangered species of Flora (with their local names) include Firmiana Colorata (Kaushi), Eriolaena Quinquelocularis (Bothi), Schrebera Swietenioides (Mokha), Stereospermum Chelonoides (Padal), Pterocarpus Marsupium (Bija), Cochlospermum Religosum (Sonsavar), Wrightia Arborea (Tambda Kuda), Albizia Odoratissima (Kala Shiris), Dalbergia Latifolia (Kala Shisham), Gardenia Resinifera (Dikemali), Strychnos Potatorium (Nirmali) and Craeteva Religiosa (Waivarna).