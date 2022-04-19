Eye check-up camp on Makariye’s birthday

Aurangabad, April 17:

A free eye check-up camp was organised on the occasion of the birthday of BJP leader Anil Makariye recently. More than 160 persons took benefit of the camp. Later, various dignitaries conveyed birthday wishes to Makariye. Sanjay Khambayate, Balaji Munde, Sanjay Borude, Sagar Pale, Nitin Chitte, Vikas Patil, Vivek Rathod, Chetan Jangale, Sunil Kshirsagar and others were present.