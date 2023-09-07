Fake policemen dupe old man of jewellery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The fraudsters impersonating policemen duped a 65-year-old man of his two gold rings at Garaj in Vaijapur tehsil on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Nashik highway on Tuesday morning.

Police said, Yamraj Thube, a resident of Garaj had gone to the temple on Tuesday morning. When he was going home, two people came on a motorcycle and told him that they were policemen and some thieves were wandering in the area. Hence, he should keep his valuables in a handkerchief in his pocket. They asked Thube to keep his two gold rings in the handkerchief and keep it in his pocket. On the pretext of helping him, they replaced the handkerchief. Later, when Thube checked the handkerchief, he found stones in it. A case has been registered with the Shiur police station.