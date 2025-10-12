Fashion trend: Anarkali, Papillon Palazzo, and Kalamkari add a touch of glamour

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Every Diwali brings a wave of new fashion experiments, and this year’s festive season is no different. Markets are brimming with a beautiful blend of tradition and modern fusion. Traditional embroidered lehengas are trending alongside Indo-Western outfits like crop tops with papillon palazzos. This year’s Diwali theme, “Fusion with Tradition,” perfectly captures the balance between ethnic elegance and contemporary style.

Fashion stores in Gulmandi are showcasing a wide range of Anarkali suits, crop tops with center-cut palazzos, jacket-palazzo sets, and sharara-garara outfits. Among these, the papillon palazzo paired with a choker is considered this season’s hottest trend. Light fabrics with golden zari borders and delicate embroidery give these dresses a refined, stylish look.

Pastel shades take the spotlight

Fashion expert Akash Parkhe explained that although the Anarkali style is classic, it continues to evolve with new experiments that keep it in trend. Embroidered jacket-palazzo sets paired with crop tops are currently in high demand. He added that young women, inspired by actresses and models, are now leaning more towards pastel shades instead of conventional festive colors.

Jacket Lehengas and Cape Dupattas rule the season

These trending festive outfits are priced between ₹1,500 and ₹5,000. According to Suchita Shinde, Indo-Western fusion outfits are the most sought after this year blending traditional grace with modern appeal. Shopkeeper Guman Devasi noted that young women aren’t sticking to purely traditional looks anymore; they are experimenting boldly. Jacket lehengas, cape dupattas, and synthetic silk palazzo sets are all in high demand.

The glamorous look

This Diwali, women are opting for organic cotton, chanderi, and silk blends over synthetic fabrics. Lightweight yet glamorous outfits are the preferred choice for festive celebrations.

Trending styles this diwali

Papillon Palazzo with Choker: Perfect for festive parties

Jacket Lehenga Fusion Look: Ideal for traditional functions

Kalamkari Prints: Best for family gatherings

Cape Dupatta Elegant Style: Perfect for evening events