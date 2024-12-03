Fazle Abbas Festival concludes at Stepping Stones Schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day 18th Fazle Abbas Festival of the Stepping Stones Schools concluded recently. The theme Heritage of India showcased the rich cultural and historical tapestry of our nation.

The day 2 featured events including Sand Saga, Indie Amplified, Folklore Fusion, State of Art, and Game Development.

Managing director of Savera Pharmaceuticals and president of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture Arpit Save motivated both students and faculty.

Harshal Chavan, Sheetal Kalani, Dr Meena Sinha, Naina Desarda and Raavish Soni contributed to the success of the event through their insightful judgment.

Winners for different competitions are as follows: Indie Amplified: 1- Stepping Stones High School (SSHS); 2 - Nath Valley School (NVS). State of Art: 1 – SSHS; 2 – NVS and River Dale High School. Game Development – SSHS; 2 - Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya. Folklore Fusion Dance – 1. SSHS; 2 – Stepping Stones International (SSI) and NVS. Sand Art Saga – SSI. Stepping Stones Schools thanked all who attended and contributed to the success of the festival.