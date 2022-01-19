File affidavit regarding removal of defects on Kranti Chowk flyover

Aurangabad, Jan 19:

National highways department under the Public Works Department (PWD) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation have been ordered to file an affidavit regarding removal of cracks and other defects on Kranti Chowk flyover. Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice SD Kulkarni of the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court ordered on Wednesday.

Similarly, the bench also ordered to serve a notice to the Maharashtra Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd and make them a defendant in the case. The PIL will be heard in four weeks. During the hearing, it was observed that the PWD had not paid the share of the cost of the underpass at Shivajinagar to the corporation. It was also pointed out that the railway infrastructure development corporation will take care of the work on behalf of the PWD. Petitioner adv Rupesh Jaiswal (party in person), senior lawyer Rajendra Deshmukh represented municipal corporation, Assistant public prosecutor S Yavalkar on behalf of national highways and adv SV Advant represented road development corporation.