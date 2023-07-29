Fire at Indoco Remedies in Waluj

Loss estimated to be in crores, cause of fire remains unclear

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A fire broke out at the pharmaceutical manufacturing company, Indoco Remedies Limited, in Waluj at around 12:30 midnight on Friday.

The fire engulfed the store room, reducing packaging materials, machinery, medicines, computers, and furniture to ashes. The total loss incurred is estimated to be in crores, with the cause of the fire remaining unclear.

Upon discovering the fire, security guard Prakash Gaikwad informed the company's owner, Suresh Kare, and alerted the authorities. The fire brigade was immediately summoned to tackle the inferno. Fire personnel RL Gharad, PK Chaudhary, KT Suryavanshi, SD Shendge, Ashok Hatwate and others emergency response teams tried to douse off the fire. In addition, Bajaj Auto and Garware Company fire departments lent their support to combat the blaze.

Multiple private tankers were deployed to supplement the firefighting efforts. However, the fire was brought under control by 1 pm on Saturday. Police inspector Avinash Aghav, PSI Ganesh Tathe and others conducted an on-site inspection.