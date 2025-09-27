Fire at scrap godown in Sajapur; property worth lakhs destroyed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A massive fire broke out at the Royal Enterprises scrap godown in Sajapur on the night of September 17, allegedly caused by an unidentified individual, resulting in heavy losses estimated at around ₹18 lakh.

According to the complaint filed by Aftab Akhtar Alam Khan (37), he received information from workers at around 2.45 am that the godown had caught fire. Upon reaching the site, he witnessed plastic scrap, aluminium scrap, and a plastic grading machine engulfed in flames. The fire brigade managed to bring the fire under control. The estimated loss includes 24 tonnes of plastic scrap; 2,500 kg of aluminium scrap; a plastic grading machine; roofing sheets of the godown, etc.

CCTV footage reportedly shows an unidentified person setting the fire, based on which a case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj Police Station. Further investigation is on.