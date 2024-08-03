Fire safety workshop at Winchester School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A one-day workshop on fire safety was organised at Winchester International English School, recently. Use of fire extinguishers was demonstrated by fire safety experts from K V Corporation. The points such as different types of fire extinguishers, various reasons of breaking of fire were explained followed by mock drills to create awareness. Students were actively involved in the demo process and learnt to deal with prevention of accidental generation of fire in different situations. Principal Dr Afsar Khan and joint principal Saber Ahmed organized the session.