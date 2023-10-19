Firecracker market faces challenges in securing alternative location

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The upcoming Diwali firecracker market members are currently facing a significant hurdle in securing an alternative venue, as the Ayodhyanagri ground has already been booked for religious events from November 6 to 8. In response, the firecrackers association has demanded the district administration to find a suitable replacement location for the market.

On Monday, union minister of state for finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, issued instructions to both the district administration and the Aurangabad Cantonment Board to collaborate and identify a suitable site for the firecracker market. The firecrackers association had previously obtained permission from the Ministry of Defense to host the market, scheduling it to run from October 22 to November 11, and the necessary contract was signed with the Pune office of the MoD. However, due to the religious programme scheduled for the same dates, access to the Ayodhyanagri ground has been denied to the association.