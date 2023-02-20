Flat owners to get individual PR cards soon!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: Here is good news for the flat-owners staying in the MahaRera registered housing projects as the city survey office will soon be issuing individual property registration (PR) cards under the Vertical Property Card system.

The administration has issued a notification inviting objections and suggestions upon it prior to the implementation of the new system all over the state.

Henceforth the occupants staying in apartments or housing projects, constructed in the rural or urban areas, registered under MahaRera will be getting the benefit under the first phase. The implementation will be made soon after the state government’s approval of its submission. Meanwhile, the department of revenue claims that it will benefit the occupants (flat-owners) in future.

The government will be maintaining independent records of each flat existing in the apartments built in urban and rural parts of the district. The motto of introducing cards is to enhance revenue collection. It will be prepared on the lines of digitalised 7/12 document extracts. The buying and selling of flats will be increased and would also be less risky.

The vertical property card will contain details like the name of the property or project, carpet area, flat or apartment number, the name of the owner, bank loan details, and others.

Till today, the flat-owners do not get individual PR cards. It would be on the total land on which the housing society is built. Moreover, it is in the name of the housing society or the developer. On other hand, the title registration of each property is there with the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), but the Department of Revenue or City Survey Office does not have individual flat registration. Hence after issuing a vertical property card, these two offices will also have the registrations.

There would be around 1 lakh apartments in the city. These apartments were constructed as per the old Development Control Rules (DCR) and they are in large numbers. As per the new DCR, the number of flats increased with the additional construction of storeys as per the new DCR. As per the AMC record, there are around 1.5 lakh flats in the city.

The city survey officer Shalini Bidarkar said, “Under the vertical property card system, every individual flat-owner would get an independent PR card in future. So far, we had not received any guidelines in this regard.”