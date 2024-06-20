Food Park to come upon 178 acres of land in Bidkin soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the Auric City, the Bidkin Industrial belt of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) has been equipped with all necessary facilities for a reserved Food and Agriculture Processing Park spanning 178 acres. This preparation makes Bidkin DMIC ready to welcome food processing industries.

Land Allocation for Food Park and facilities provided

Approximately 8,000 acres of industrial land are available in DMIC. Entrepreneurs have been demanding a dedicated area for the food and agro-processing park within this industrial estate. Hence a total of 178 acres were reserved for the Food Park. In 2022, internal roads, electrification, the installation of electrical distribution points (DP), drinking water pipelines, and optical fiber lines for internet facilities were established for this park. Besides, a contractor was appointed to lay the sewage management pipeline. Recently, the contractor has provided all the essential infrastructure facilities needed for the food park.

Need of the hour

Entrepreneurs have expressed the need for Auric City to market DMIC internationally to attract more food processing and agriculture industries to this area.

Shendra 90 pc occupied; Now focus on Bidkin

Among Auric City’s Shendra and Bidkin industrial areas, the industrial and other plots in Shendra have been sold, with only 10 percent of industrial plots remaining. As a result, Auric has now shifted its full focus to Bidkin DMIC. Efforts are being made by Auric to attract as many industries as possible to Bidkin.