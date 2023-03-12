Forms in support of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar distributed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Seeing the increasing number of people filing objections to the divisional commissioner after the renaming of the city, forms, the Sakal Hindu Ekatrikaran Samiti in a meeting held at the Tirumala Mangal Karyalaya in Pundaliknagar on Sunday distributed forms in support of the renaming of the city.

Shiv Sena, BJP office bearers and former corporators, Maratha Kranti Morcha office bearers, Warkari Sampraday and representatives of various organizations were present in this meeting. Central government decided to rename Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This decision has been welcomed by various political parties including the Sakal Hindu Samiti. Meanwhile, some organizations including MIM started agitation objecting to the name change.

Objections are being filed with the divisional commissioner against Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. In this background, the first meeting was held at Tapadia Natyamandir last week on behalf of Sakal Hindu Ekatrikaran Samiti. In the meeting held in the presence of all party leaders, it was decided to fill the form with the divisional commissioner in support of name change.

Accordingly, the second meeting of the committee was organized by Shiv Sena District Chief Rajendra Janjal at Tirumala Mangal karyalay. NCP city president Abhijit Deshmukh along with Shiv Sena and BJP corporators, office bearers and other supporters were present. The supporters of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will go door to door to fill the forms.