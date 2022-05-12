Four of family killed in Beed car accident, deceased are from eminent trading family of Beed

Beed, MAY 11

Four of a family were killed on the spot when their car hit a roadside protection wall at Mhasobachiwadi near Dhamangaon in Ashti tehsil, about 80 kms away from here, on Beed-Ahmednagar road on Wednesday at 8 pm.

According to reports, the four members of an eminent trader family were returning by car (MH-23-AS-4025) to Beed from Pune.

At a steep curve, the driver lost control and hit the roadside wall. The wall was weak as a result of which the car fell into a valley.

The deceased were identified as Satish Tekwani, Sunil Tekwani, Shankar Tekwani and Lakhan Tekwani.

After the accident, residents of Gahukhel in Ashti tehsil, including Sachin Shekade, Bhalchandra Zanje, Bandu Shekade, Sagar Shekade, Shivdas Shekade, Krishna Shekade and Bharat Shekade, rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies.

The process of lodging the complaint and performing panchnama is on. The Tekwanis have been running electronics, stationery and beer bar in Beed town.

The family migrated to Beed after Independence from Sindh province.