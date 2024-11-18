Free entry to all ticketed monuments on Nov 19

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) has announced free entry to all visitors and tourists at its all five ticketed monuments in the district, on Tuesday, to mark World Heritage Week.

There are 75 heritage sites and places in the custodianship of the circle. Of which, five ticketed monuments are in the district and the sixth one - Pandav Leni Caves - is in Nashik. Hence the visitors can enjoy spending their leisure time in the ambience of the ticketed monuments like Bibi Ka Maqbara, Daulatabad Fort, Ellora Caves, Ajanta Caves, and Aurangabad Caves on Tuesday.

Besides, the circle is hosting various programmes including a drawing competition, essay competition, elocution competition etc with the participation of school students, to mark the Week. The circle has also put on a photo exhibition at Maqbara where entry will be free. It will remain open for visitors from 10 am to 6 pm till November 25. The competitions and exhibition aims at sensitising the visitors and students about our rich heritage and culture and the need for their participation in the upkeep of the heritage,” stressed the superintending archaeologist Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat.