From Govardhan hill to marital bonds;

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Diwali Padwa, celebrated the day after the main Diwali night, marks the act of Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Vrindavan from heavy rains sent by Lord Indra. To honor this divine deed, devotees build small hillocks of food (Annakut) and offer prayers along with 56 varieties of dishes, emphasizing devotion, gratitude, and respect for nature.

In Maharashtra, Diwali Padwa also celebrates marital bonds through the ritual of Aukshan, where wives apply tilak on their husband’s forehead, perform aarti, and pray for his health, prosperity, and long life. Husbands reciprocate with blessings and gifts, reinforcing love, commitment, and family well-being.

Through prayers, offerings, and family gatherings, Diwali Padwa symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, the renewal of life, and the strengthening of relationships, blending mythology, culture, and social responsibility into a joyous celebration.

‘Diwali Padwa teaches us to respect nature, be thankful, and care for our loved ones. Strengthen your relationships, share love, and let kindness and goodness guide your life.’

– Santosh Muli Guruji