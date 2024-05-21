Full-day prog on ICSI MSME, Startup Connect organised; Initiative by ICSI, MASSIA, CMIA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter of the Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) jointly with the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) organised a comprehensive full-day programme focusing on ICSI MSME and Startup Connect 2024. The event, which took place at the MASSIA Auditorium, Waluj, witnessed enthusiastic participation from company secretaries, industry professionals and stakeholders.

Chairman and managing director of Ratnaprabha Motors Mansingh Pawar was the guest of honour. ICSI Chapter chairperson CS Komal Mutha, and MASSIA president Chetan Raut delivered welcome address. Zonal head for Waluj – CMIA Jitendra Sanghavi was also present.

Speakers including CS Prasad Takalkar, CMA Pravin Mohani, and CA Ashish Zawar delivered insightful sessions on various pertinent topics related to MSMEs and startups.

CS Vipul Sharma conducted the proceedings. CS Mahesh Dube proposed a vote thanks.

Prominent among those present included ICSI committee members Somesh Kale and Saishwar Vyas, MASSIA committee members Anil Patil, Manish Agrawal, Arjun Gaikwad and Rajesh Mandhani.

Ratnakar Dhond, V B Joshi, Sandip Bhingardive, Manoj Jadhav and Ravi Manwatkar made efforts for the success of the programme.