Funding won’t be a hurdle in WALMI’s development

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI), a leading organization in the state’s water management sector, will not face funding shortages for its development, assured Soil and Water Conservation Minister Sanjay Rathod on Wednesday. He was speaking online at a program held in Kanchanwadi to mark WALMI’s 46th Foundation Day. Also present were Soil and Water Conservation Commissioner and Board Managing Director Prakash Khaple (Bhaprase), WALMI Director General Sunil Kushire, Superintending Engineer S.C. Kapgate, Superintending Engineer of the Water Resources Department Rajendra Ghodpkar, and other departmental heads.

Rathod emphasized that water management is closely linked to daily life. “Every citizen should be water-literate and understand the importance of water conservation. WALMI has done remarkable work in the state, and we will strive to take the institution to a global level,” he said.

Regarding WALMI’s development, Director General Kushire stated that out of 178 sanctioned posts, only 18% of staff are currently working. Strengthening the organization requires government financial support and approval for the recruitment process.

At the event, Superintending Engineer Kapgate provided an overview of the Foundation Day program. Guests planted trees, performed water worship in a pond, and released various books and research reports. Professors, officers, and staff were honoured. The program was conducted by Prof. Rupali Gore and vote of thanks was given by Prof. Dr. Harshada Deshmukh.

Photo Caption: Minister Sanjay Rathod guiding online on WALMI’s Foundation Day, with Director General Sunil Kushire, Water Conservation Commissioner Prakash Khaple, and others present.