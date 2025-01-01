Fundless forest office faces embarrassment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An MSEDCL team, to cut off the power supply, arrived at the Department of Forest (DoF) office to recover the power dues on Tuesday. This situation has arisen because no funds have been allocated for the convergence scheme. Besides, there is also a lack of funds for several schemes and works. “we will soon hold a meeting with the minister to present our grievances in this regard,” said the range forest officer (RFO) Shashikant Tambe.

The workers involved in tree plantation have not yet received their bills. Last year, there was no funding for the Maha EGS work. Over the year, the issue of leopards became a major concern, with many calls received. DoF teams were supposed to go for verification. However, nothing significant was found in other cases except for one incident.

No money for diesel

The vehicles have been on their rounds for two months, and a leopard search operation is being carried out. Leopards are coming in search of food. However, while doing works under the convergence scheme, how can the vehicles be operated due to no funds? Now the question is whether these vehicles should be parked, said the RFO.