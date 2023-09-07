Future of aviation and drone sector bright in India

Ajay Garg said during virtual exhibition organised by Magic and TMIH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ajay Garg, global trade, policy advisor for Digital Technologies, said that the future of the aviation and drone sector in India is bright. He was speaking at a series of workshops organized by MAGIC and European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC) to promote Indo-Europe business at the TMIH Virtual Exhibition on Thursday.

Garg said that India and the European union have drawn up an ambitious roadmap for 25 years that will help set new standards through a collaborative approach in the defense and aviation sectors. He added that India's aviation sector is expected to have a daily handling capacity of 5000 aircraft in the near future, and leading companies from around the world are investing heavily in this sector in India.

Garg also said that the use of drones in strategic and commercial fields can solve many problems in the country. He pointed out that India will benefit greatly from the data protection act and free trade agreements with the European union and the UK.

Prof Karimullah Shaikh of CSMSS Engineering College said that this initiative helps in bridging the gap between industry and educational institutions. Ankita Tyagi of EBTC, along with 200 students and startups from the department participated in the seminar.