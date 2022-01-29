Future of Sai Engg College in darkness

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

The future of Sai Engineering College students appears in darkness as they were shifted to other colleges yet.

The engineering college was being run at Pardari Tanda as per the records in university records while its classes were being conducted at Chikalthana MIDC.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) withdrew the affiliation of the college on December 21, 2021, because of a lack of facilities and infrastructure.

The university administration directed the college to complete the shifting of 1049students to two colleges located at Waluj and Jatwada along with tuition fees.

But, the college did not complete the shifting process. When contact, president of college’s education society Vikrant Jadhav, was not available for the comment.

Bamu informed the students that it is the college’s responsibility to shift the students to other institutes while the college asked students to wait and watch.

Angry over this, students agitated in front of the college and also raised slogans.

As per the court directives, the college should shift the students to two colleges and allow them to submit the examination application form up to February 1.