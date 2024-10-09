Gaffar Quadri raises banner of rebellion in AIMIM

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a sudden political twist, the working president of the AIMIM party, Dr Gaffar Quadri, suddenly raised the banner of rebellion, on Tuesday night. Having contested elections twice from the city’s East Assembly constituency, the prospect of his candidacy for a third time seemed increasingly dim, prompting him to hold a meeting with his supporters to discuss future decisions.

Further decision upon party activists!

He addressed the party activists (supporters) in a shed at Madani Chowk. Quadri spoke for 32 minutes about his decade-long political journey, the efforts he has made for the party, and the current situation. Last month, a Waqf Conference was held at Haj House, where party chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced five candidates for the state. Quadri expressed shock that his name was not among them. This was a significant blow to me, but I remained calm, he said. On September 21, he went to Hyderabad to meet with the party leader, but his concerns were not acknowledged. He ultimately sent a letter to Owaisi, which has yet to receive a response.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party supported the AIMIM in several places. In the East Assembly constituency of the city, a Samajwadi Party candidate was fielded against him, garnering over 5,500 votes and defeating him. "I was made a scapegoat by being given a ticket. Now, will I be made a scapegoat again without a ticket?" he questioned. Following the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the AIMIM severed its alliance with the Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi, the reasons for which he said that he would reveal later, maintaining an element of suspense.

What should I do?

“I am feeling very distressed right now. I cannot sleep at night. The party seems to be considering closing all political doors for me. I request you to suggest what decisions I should take in the future," Quadri repeatedly urged his supporters and well-wishers.

Qaudri's supporters

At the meeting with his well-wishers, there was a banner stating "Dr Abdul Gaffar Qaudri Mitra Mandal," prominently featuring only his photo. Notably, the photos of AIMIM leaders were missing from the banner.