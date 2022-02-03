Gaikwad Global students excel in Homi Bhabha exam

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

The students of Gaikwad Global School (GGS) of Grade 6 and 9 emerged successful in the first level of Homi Bhabha Balvaigyanik examination conducted by Greater Mumbai Science Teachers Association.

A total of 40 GGS students were certified for the examination. Seventeen students from Grade 6 were awarded with certificate and two students qualified for the second level practical. Eighteen students from Grade 9 were awarded with certificate and four qualified for the second level practical. Successful students include Ishan Farakate, Viraj Mahalkar (both Grade 6), Aditi Garudkar, Aditya Vairal , Gauri Buchkul and Sai Rangdal (Grade 9).

Chairman of Gaikwad Educational Group Ramdas Gaikwad, GGS director Kalinda Gaikwad, executive director Nandkumar Dandale and principal Deepa Balasunder congratulated the students.