Gandhi and Shastri Jayanti at Winchester

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Winchester School celebrated the birth anniversaries of two iconic leaders Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri in a grand manner.

The assembly featured Gandhi's favourite devotional songs, speeches about his life and teachings, and a prayer for peace and harmony in the world. Students adorned themselves in khadi, showcasing their respect for Gandhi's promotion of indigenous textiles. Students and teachers recalled Shastri's simple and humble life, as well as his famous slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan." School director Dr Afsar Khan emphasized the importance of Mahatma Gandhi's message of non-violence and Shastri's commitment to simplicity and integrity.