Ganesh Mandals waiting for devotees as rain plays spoilsport

Lakhs of rupees spent on decorations, scenes and tableaux, but citizens are forced to sit at home

Aurangabad, Sep 6:

Rains started in the city from Ganesh Chaturthi. Since then it has been raining heavily every evening making it difficult for devotees to go out to see decorations, scenes and tableaux put up by the Sarvajanik Ganesh mandals in the city. As per the mandal members, the footfall of devotees has been 25 percent in the last 3 to 4 days. Mandals have set up scenes at a cost of lakhs of rupees. However, the rain is playing spoilsport.

The citizens and Ganesh Mandals are celebrating the Ganeshotsav with great enthusiasm. Ganesh mandals put up the scenes with round-the-clock toil and spending lakhs of rupees. But due to the daily rains, the number of visitors has reduced. Only a few Ganesh devotees are visiting the tableaux adding to the worries of the Ganesh Mandals. Rain is necessary, and also are the Ganesh devotees who see the tableaux and appreciate our efforts, said mandal members.

Concern for food vendors and businessmen

After two years, Ganeshotsav is being celebrated with gusto. Live scenes were erected by several mandals. But as there is no rush of devotees, the food vendors and various businessmen who usually get good business are now worried.

Crowd will increase in last two days

A replica of the Amritsar Golden Temple has been created at a cost of around Rs 5 lakh. We opened the replica from September 4. Around 2,000 devotees came on the first day and 5,000 to 7,000 devotees on the second day. We expect at least 20,000 devotees will visit from 7 pm to 10 pm in the last two days, said Yogesh Navpute, Savta Ganesh Mandal.

Getting visitors from first day

This year, we have depicted the tableaux of Dahi Handi and opened it for the devotees from the first day. Citizens were at home due to Mahalakshmi delebrations. We are getting visitors even in the rain wearing umbrellas and raincoats. Many people are avoiding coming to see the spectacle due to health concerns. But now in the last two days they will definitely come out to witness the scenes, said Gopi Ghodele, president, Yadgar Ganesh Mandal.