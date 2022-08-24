Get ready for the LTCC 'Handwriting Competition'

Competition to be held on August 27-28

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

Even in the age of computers, beautiful handwriting is still important. Those whose handwriting is beautiful and cursive are always appreciated. Be it school or college, they are respected everywhere. Beautiful handwriting is an 'art' that is not mastered by everyone. However, nothing is difficult if you try. To encourage the members of Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) to write in good handwriting, a 'Handwriting Competition' has been organized on August 27 and 28.

The competition is being organized by LTCC in collaboration with Shree Sai Handwriting. The competition will be held for two days. On August 27, the competition will be held for students of class 1st to 5th and on August 28, for the students of class 6th to 10th. Half an hour is allotted for each class. An A-4 handwriting sheet will be provided free of cost to the students by the organizers.

Participating students should bring pad, pencil and pen with them. The competition will be held in the Lokmat hall, Lokmat Bhavan on Jalna Road. Entry will be given through the back door of Lokmat. For more information, one can contact on 8999611954 or 8796237368. Then, get ready to participate in the handwriting competition.

Five prizes for each standard

Five prizes will be awarded to winners in each standard in the handwriting competition. In all, 50 such prizes will be given. Also, participation certificates will be given to other participants.

Campus club ID required

Students must carry their Lokmat Times Campus Club ID Card for the year 2022-23 while coming to Lokmat Bhawan. Entry will not be granted without an ID card.

Details of the competition:

August 27 :

Grade Competition timing

Std 1st : 10 am to 10.30 am

Std 2nd : 11.30 am to 12 pm

Std 3rd : 12.30 pm to 1.00 pm

Std 4th : 1.30 pm to 2.00 pm

Std 5th : 2.30 pm to 3.00 pm

August 28 :

Grade Competition Time

Std 6 th : 10.00 am to 10.30 am

Std 7 th : 11.30 am to 12.00 pm

Std 8 th : 12.30 pm to 1.00 pm

Std 9 th : 1.30 pm to 2.00 pm

Std 10th : 2.30 pm to 3.00 pm