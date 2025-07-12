Give opportunity to express views, if owners had construction permission: Minister Shirsat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “While implementing the road widening campaign, take the centre point of the road accurately as per the map. For this, the Town Planning Department and the Land Records Department should conduct a joint measurement. If the properties with construction permission are obstructing the road, give them a chance to present their views. Make the constructions regularised through Gunthewari,” said Sanjay Shirsat, the District Guardian Minister while giving instructions to the administration of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation in a review meeting held at the office of the district collector on Saturday

Other Backwards Classes Welfare Minister Atul Save, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal and Anuradha Chavan, CSMC administrator G Sreekanth, District Collector Deelip Swami, Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar along with officers from all departments were present in this meeting.

The District Guardian Minister said that the process is underway by Mahad to provide houses to property owners affected in road widening.

“The drive is getting the support of people of all religions and everyone is keen to make the city beautiful. Shirsat also said that a proposal was submitted to union Minister Nitin Gadkari to develop the roads that come under the National Highways Authority of India and he (Gadkari) had shown his favourablness.

G Sreekanth said that road widening is underway as per the development plan and court orders.

“The properties, for which construction permission was granted, will not be demolished. Their owners will be given an opportunity to express their views. Where there is a dispute over the centre point of the road, the doubts of the citizens will be resolved by conducting a joint measurement through the town planning and land records. After this measurement, their constructions will be regularised, if there is land acquisition, the process will be implemented and compensation will be paid to the concerned,” he added.

Remove electricity poles immediately: Save

Atul Save said that the road widening campaign had the support of the public representatives.

“After the widening, the road work should be completed immediately. If the electricity poles are in the middle of the road, they should be moved instantly. If the electricity company wants to lay their lines underground, they should also propose it,” he said.

Save instructed the CSMC administrator to give seven days' time to the property owners who have construction permission and hold a hearing. He also raised the issue of marking at Mondha Naka, opposite SFS on Jalna Road, based on the complaints of various property owners.