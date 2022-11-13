Glamour is a State of Mind

With these latest wishes, WOW arranged a Glitz & Glam session at the Fern Residency, for their dear members, on Friday. Falguni Bhalla, a renowned makeup artist from Mumbai, addressed the vivacious ladies. Falguni specialises in all kinds of makeup like Fashion, Party, Editorial and Bridal. She has done a show in Dubai, and also worked with stars like Neha Dhupia among others. She shared her secrets, tips and tricks with WOW members. A whooping strength of 125 members attended, loved and appreciated the efforts taken by the committee. In a world full of trends, WOW remains a Classic.