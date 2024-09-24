GMCH inaugurates new lift; waits for completion of ramp

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Better late than never, the Government Medical College and hospital (GMCH) administration inaugurated the new lift on Tuesday. Seven months ago (in February), a patient died when the lift failed while transferring him from the ICU to another location.

Following the grave incident, a decision was made to install a new lift, and the work was completed. However, there was a delay in obtaining the necessary certification required to start the operation of the lift. As a result, people, especially the elderly and differently-abled, had to use the stairs to move around. Finally, the required certification was received, and the lift was inaugurated by GMCH Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre on September 24. The event was attended by Medical Superintendent Dr Suresh Harbade, Deputy Dean Dr Bharat Sonawane, Dr M S Baig, Dr Kashinath Garkal, Dr Sunil Deshmukh, PWD’s sub-divisional engineer (Electrical branch) Tosik Daruwala, and sectional engineer (Building and Construction branch) Sandhya Mene were present on the occasion.

A ramp is also being constructed in the ICU for the convenience of the elderly and differently-abled, but this work is progressing slowly. Attention is now focused on when the ramp will be opened for patients.

Discontent from BoV over missing names

Following the renovation, the GMCH administration is accused of not inviting the office-bearers of the Board of Visitors (BoV) for the lift's inauguration. Besides, the names of the BoV president and members were also not listed on the plaque, which led BoV member Praveen Shinde to express his displeasure to the hospital administration.