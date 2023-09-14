GMCH submits Rs 693-cr proposals for cabinet meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) administration has submitted proposals valuing Rs 693 crore for approval in the scheduled cabinet meeting to be held on September 16.

The proposal included construction of a new six-storeyed surgical building having estimated value of Rs 500 crore. It may be noted that the present surgical building is 50 years old and due to deteriorating condition it is posing dangerous.

GMCH is the biggest government hospital in the region. It is visited by a large number of patients from all over Marathwada and neighbouring districts like Ahmednagar and Jalgaon daily.

The proposal also included construction of an independent building for the Department of Emergency Medicine; Nursing College and Hostel by spending Rs 45 crore etc.

The GMCH administration has also proposed extension of one-storey on the buildings housing Departments of Medicine, Nephrology and CVTS.

All these proposals have been submitted to the district administration.

GMCH Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod said,“The proposals of valuing Rs 693 crore, which were necessary for the hospital, have been submitted. It included construction of a new surgical building of valuing

Rs 500 crore. The sanctioning of proposals will help increase and upgrade the facilities in different sections of the GMCH.”