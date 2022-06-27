GMCH to refuse treatment to non-vaccinated patients, relatives!

Aurangabad, June 27:

In a surprising development, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) administration is gearing up to take precautionary measures, fearing a possible outbreak of the fourth wave of the pandemic situation.

The GMCH administration will not allow entry to patients and their relatives at the outpatient- department (OPD) if they are not vaccinated. The administration will offer an option of taking the vaccine on the spot or undergoing RT-PCR test to patients and relatives if they had not taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The GMCH is the biggest government hospital in the region. Hence it is visited by patients from all eight districts of Marathwada and the surrounding districts like Ahmednagar, Jalgaon etc. The OPD of GMCH is visited by 1500 to 2000 patients daily.

“ The staff will inquire about the status of the vaccine from the patient and relatives accompanying him. If they had not taken one single dose of vaccine, then the hospital administration will arrange either for the vaccine or RT-PCR test for them. We will take care that no one should remain without treatment. The new decision will be implemented from Wednesday,” said the GMCH Dean, Dr Varsha Rotte-Kaginalkar.