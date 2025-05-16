Gold out of reach? Bentex jewellery shines bright this wedding season

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As gold prices continuing to hover near Rs 84,000 per 10 grams even after a recent dip of Rs 5,000 many families are rethinking their jewellery choices this wedding season.

As a result, Bentex jewellery, which closely mimics the look of real gold at a fraction of the cost, has become a go-to option for budget-conscious yet style-savvy buyers. Retailers across the city report a sharp uptick in sales of Bentex pieces, citing their affordability, elegant finish, and minimal risk of theft as key factors behind the growing preference.

Top-selling Bentex picks:

• Mangalsutra: Priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 4,000, this category continues to be the bestseller among brides.

• Bangles: Instead of investing lakhs in gold, buyers are opting for Bentex bangles in the range of Rs 700 to Rs 3,500.

• Rings: Men’s fashion rings, starting at just Rs 500, are seeing increased demand this season.

“Gold prices are sky-high. For weddings, Bentex jewellery is proving to be a smart and stylish alternative,”

— Nilesh Verma, Jewellery Retailer