Good response to Eon Vertex's workshop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Eon Vertex received good response for its workshop on spoken English and personality development recently. Eon vertex 's founder director and life coach Laxman Kadam guided the participants on aspects like interview skills, English conversation, public speaking skills and study skills. Professionals, engineers and college-going students realised the importance of employability skills.

English conversation has become important for college students. Due to issues related to grammar, vocabulary and confidence, they cannot communicate effectively. Eon Vertex has been developing these professional skills for the last fifteen years.

Director Sadiq Qureshi delivered the introductory speech. Director Raman Bidwe proposed a vote of thanks.