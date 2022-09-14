Good response to free health check up camp

Aurangabad, Sep 14:

The diabetes, blood pressure and eye checkup camp organized recently at Kanva Clinic, Shivajinagar in association with Aurangabad Jilha Kanva Brahman Samaj and Dr Hedgewar Hospital received overwhelming response.

CS Laxmikant Jaipurkar, president of Kanva Brahman Samaj said that while the organization is celebrating its golden jubilee, this year at least 10 free camps will be organized for various diseases. Dr Pinakin Pujari, Joint Secretary of Dr Hedgewar Hospital and Pediatrician, while inaugurating the camp, said that many needy and poor people will benefit from the camp organized by the organization. Hospital PRO Appa Kulkarni, provided free medicines to the patients through the hospital. More than 200 patients benefited from this camp. Dr Praveen Thorat, Dr Pooja Shinde, Dheeraj Deshpande, Pramod Kulkarni, RK Kulkarni, Dhananjay Kulkarni, Purushottam Bhale and others were present on the occasion.