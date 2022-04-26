Good response to Sur Darbar concert

Aurangabad, April 26: Noted singer Prasad Sadekar's

Sur Darbar presented musical concert 'Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein' (surmayee sham, Sahir ke Naam) held at at Mahasool Prabodhini behind Government Milk Scheme, Jalna Road, received good response from the music lovers, recently.

It was the 600th musical programme of Sur Darbar based on the songs written by great shayar, poet Padmashree Sahir Ludhiyanwi.

Bank of Maharashtra's regional manager Ahilaji Thorat, chief manager Digambar Mahadik, Dr Rajendrasingh Pardeshi, Dr Bhawan Mahajan and Anjali Sadekar lighted the traditional lamp. Prasad Sadekar wrote the script. Pankaj Agrawal took efforts for the success.

Singers Prasad Sadekar, Kavita Watni, Dr Shrikant Sahastrabuddhe, Sneha Pawar, Aniruddha Warangaonkar, and Rajendra Singh Bagga presented songs. Rajesh Dehade conducted music.