Goods worth Rs 5 lakh stolen from factory in Waluj MIDC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The MIDC Waluj police station has registered a case against five unidentified thieves on charge of stealing industrial material worth Rs 5 lakh from a factory in Waluj MIDC area, recently during the evening hours.

The incident took place in Shinetech Industries and the thieves committed the crime by damaging the shutter. Meanwhile, the CCTV survey revealed that the crime has been committed by a gang of five thieves and the police have launched a hunt to arrest them.

Gaurav Sanjay Nikam (Cidco N-8) runs a metal finishing company in Vitawa Shivar. It so happened that at 8 pm on Sunday, all the factory workers left the place after finishing their work. On the second day, the factory manager Tukaram Narwade on Monday at 7 am was shocked to see damaged and lifted shutters . The industrial materials stocked in the factory were missing. Later on, the manager informed the owner Gaurav Nikam, who then held an inspection and found that the finished products like screws, nuts, flag nuts, fabricated steel parts, steel angles etc all valuing

Rs 5.30 lakh were stolen. Hence the factory owner lodged the complaint with the police. Under the guidance of the police inspector Avinash Aghav, PSI Deepak Rothe is investigating the case.

CCTV footage

CCTV footage revealed that the gang entered the factory at 1 am and they were spotted stealing the finished material in plastic gunny bags. Surprisingly, four days ago (on December 6), one theft had already taken place in the factory during the night. The accused had fled away with the same finished materials from the factory.