Gorhe advocates counselling and skill development for girls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is emerging as a fast-developing city, but it is also turning into a transit hub for trafficking girls, smuggled in from Bangladesh and pushed into immoral activities across cities. legislative council deputy chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe raised this grave concern while addressing a press conference at Subedari Guest House on Thursday.

Earlier, Dr Gorhe and Women & Child Development (WCD) Minister Aditi Tatkare reviewed facilities at Bhagwan Baba Girls’ Home and Sawali Orphanage Home. They interacted with girls, home superintendents, and police officials.

---------------------

Girls’ aspirations and need for support

“When I met the girls, I felt like a mother again. I saw dreams in their eyes. They want skill-development training, participation in Bal Mahotsav, and opportunities in kabaddi and kho-kho. These girls can lead society tomorrow; they are not unwanted,” Dr. Gorhe said. One girl from Sawali, who scored 91% in Class IX, expressed big ambitions, while others showcased creative paintings and frames, earning praise from both leaders.

---------------------

Call for counselling and vigilance

Dr. Gorhe stressed that many girls are orphans or POCSO Act victims, vulnerable to exploitation. Since some resist restrictions, she called for urgent personal counselling to help them overcome trauma. She urged coordination among WCD, Revenue, and other departments, and directed the Mahila Dakshata Vibhag police to regularly visit girls’ homes and instill confidence.

-------------------------

Observation home in the pipeline

Additional WCD Commissioner Rahul More admitted Maharashtra has limited observation homes but assured that one will soon be set up in Sambhajinagar. Dr. Gorhe confirmed steps are underway to establish a girls’ observation home.

-------------------------

Police accountability in POCSO cases

Raising concern over pending POCSO cases where accused remain untraced, she termed it a serious lapse and asked police for a review. Senior officials and the IGP will monitor progress. Dr. Gorhe also announced a digital empowerment programme, under which she will interact with women for nine hours on key issues.