Government committed for overall development: Bhumre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre said, “The government is committed to the overall development of the district including health and hygiene on priority. Let us all take an oath to develop a healthy environment by cleaning cities and villages.” He was addressing the mammoth gathering at the main flag hoisting function of the government at Devgiri Ground on the Republic Day.

The leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council MLC Ambadas Danve, MP Imtiaz Jaleel, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Divisional Commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad, Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth, Zilla Parishad’s chief executive officer Dr. Vikas Meena, Commissioner of Police (CP) Manoj Lohiya, Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Kalwania, In-charge Collector Dr. Arvind Lokhande, Deputy Commissioners Jagdish Miniyar and Dr. Anant Gavane, deputy collector Prabodaya Muley, Prakash Joshi, Deputy District Election Officer Devendra Katke, District Planning Officer Bharat Vayal, Sub-Divisional Officer Rameshwar Rodge, Deputy Collector (EGS) Archana Khetmalis and all Heads of Departments (HoDs) were present on the occasion.

The minister said, “As a citizen it is the responsibility of all of us to protect the democratic values and the Constitution. The government is bound to resolve the problems of the farmers. It has granted a financial aid of Rs 21 crore to the farmers who had sustained loss of standing crops due to unseasonal rainfall that fell in the district in November. This has provided relief to more than 2.5 lakh farmers. He also spoke on various welfare schemes launched by the state government.

Box

The minister also feted outstanding officials and personnel from different sectors and offices on the occasion.

Police Awards : Sub-divisional police officer Vijay Kumar Thakurwad, senior police inspector Sandeep Gurme, police inspector (State Reserve Police) Anna Waghmode, police inspector Geeta Bagwade, API Kashinath Mahadule, PSIs Vishal Bodkhe, Sandeep Solanke, Pravin Wagh, Shahbaaz Pathan, havaldar Satish Jadhav, Sandeep Tayade, Navnath Khandekar, Sham Ade and homeguard Yogesh Jadhav.

Sports Awards: Abhay Shinde, Indrajeet Mahindrakar, Rigved Joshi, Nidhi Dharmadhikari, Sayali Vazarkar, Vaidehi Lohiya, Deepak Ruikar, Devidas Zeete, Mohit Singh, Swarupa Kothavale, Praveen Shinde, Gaurav Mhaske, Nayan Nirmal and Suresh Bahule.

Ideal Awards: Bajrang Salunkhe, Vijayakumar Panchal, Bharat Shinde, Ramesh Shinde, Shriram Kulkarni, Satish Kumar Korde, Digambar Shinde, Navnath Bodkhe and Soldier Welfare Officer Major Syeda Firasat.