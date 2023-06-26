Governor to inaugurate DNA Barcoding Centre, VSC & Supercomputer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Governor and chancellor of the university Ramesh Bais will inaugurate the buildings of Paul Hebert Centre for DNA Barcoding and Biodiversities and ‘Vocational Studies’ in the campus of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University after 63rd convocation ceremony on June 27.

Ramesh Bais who has already arrvied in the city on Monday, will attend the university’s convocation ceremony on Tuesday.

The universtiy spent Rs 6.61 crore on the constructions of the building. It received funding from various departments and agencies of the Central Government.

International research on biodiversity genomics is carried out at Paul Hebert Centre for DNA Barcoding and Biodiversities. The Vocational Studies Centre of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra that was set up with the objective of holistic development of the students and imparting key relevant skills that enable them to be employable in the field. A Supercomputer will be installed at Paul Hebert Centre. The university spent Rs 40 lakh on it.