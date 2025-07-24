GPS-enabled system for tourist guides on cards

Rafique Aziz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bid to tackle the growing shortage of tourist guides—particularly at UNESCO World Heritage Sites across India—the union Ministry of Tourism (MoT) is considering the launch of a GPS-enabled digital system to assist tourists in locating licensed guides with ease.

This upcoming initiative aims to allow visitors to scan the profiles of available licensed guides, including their educational background, professional qualifications, years of experience, and language skills, and book their services ahead of time, even before arriving in the city. The project is expected to be rolled out in phases in the coming years.

The need for such a system is particularly pressing in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, home to the world heritage Ajanta and Ellora Caves, where a persistent shortage of licensed guides has led to complaints from both domestic and international tourists.

Mohammed Farouk, Regional Director (Western Region, Indiatourism), said, “As part of the ‘Ease of Doing’ reforms, this initiative aims to provide quality and efficient services to visitors. The Ministry is aware of the declining number of qualified guides and the need to modernise for the sake of tourists. Through the GPS system, tourists will be able to access real-time data on the number of guides available, their contact details, location, availability at specific monuments, and even filter based on languages spoken such as French, Japanese, or Spanish. Tourists will also be able to evaluate the guide’s professional calibre before booking.”

Farouk added that the proposal is currently in its preliminary phase. “As soon as we receive directives from the headquarters, we will readily implement it in our region,” he said.

Jaswant Singh, President of the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF), shared additional insights into the local scenario. “Currently, there are around 50 licensed guides registered with Indiatourism Aurangabad, of which only 27 to 35 are actively working. Most of these are senior citizens, above 65 years of age. Besides, 7 to 10 guides are stationed at fixed heritage sites,” he noted.

He further explained that the issue of declining licensed guides was brought to the attention of the Ministry by ATDF and the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) between February and May 2025. “Though there are many unlicensed guides, the continued drop in trained, qualified professionals has made it increasingly difficult for tourists to find credible services. Interestingly, today’s licensed guides include professionals from diverse backgrounds—doctors, lawyers, teachers, and businesspeople.”

Singh welcomed the proposed GPS-enabled system, calling it a much-needed solution. “The system could prove to be a game changer, but it needs to be implemented without delay. The shortage of guides is a serious concern that demands urgent action,” he said.