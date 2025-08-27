Grand arrival of Bappa in Waluj, Devotees celebrate with fervour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya,” Lord Ganesha arrived in Waluj on Tuesday amidst grand celebrations. Various mandals welcomed the deity with traditional enthusiasm, dhol-tasha beats, cymbals, gulal showers, and colourful decorations set the festive mood.

From early morning, roads, squares, and pandal areas saw crowds of devotees. Youth groups performed with dhol-tasha, women played cymbals, and children joyfully joined the processions. The chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” echoed across the locality, creating a devotional atmosphere.

Several mandals organized grand processions, some with traditional dindis, others raising social awareness messages. Eco-friendly clay idols highlighted the importance of environmental conservation. Social initiatives like blood donation camps, tree plantations, and anti-plastic drives were also planned.

Police and municipal authorities ensured smooth law-and-order and prepared separate immersion ponds. Over the next ten days, Waluj will celebrate Ganeshotsav with cultural programmes, aartis, bhajans, and eco-friendly festivities.