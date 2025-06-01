Grand procession on June 4 to celebrate Mahesh Navami

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maheshwari community honors Lord Shiva (Mahadev) as their principal deity, celebrating Mahesh Navami annually on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in Jyeshtha. This year, a grand procession will be held on Wednesday, June 4.

The Mahesh Festival began under the Maheshwari community and Mandal’s banner. On Sunday, June 1, a special camp for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation and government certificates will be held at Khadkeshwar ground from 10 am. From 1 pm to 4 pm, signature and drawing competitions will take place, followed by ‘Sparkle Easter’ at 3 pm and a talk show at 5.30 pm. On Monday, June 2, the Nai Dishayen Maheshwari Women’s Group will conduct a ‘ShivGauri Song Competition’ at 4 pm, followed by the ‘Maheshwari Singing Champion’ contest at 6 pm. Tuesday, June 3, will feature a dance competition by the Shivshakti Group at 4 pm and a patriotic devotional song evening at 6 pm. On Wednesday, June 4, a two-wheeler bike rally and blood donation camp will begin at 7 am. The grand procession will commence from Khadkeshwar at 4.30 pm. The Mahesh Youth Club will continue health check-up camps until June 6, as informed by the Maheshwari Mandal.