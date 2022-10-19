Grandparents’ Day at Krayon Kids Nursery

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

Krayon Kids Nursery recently organized Grandparents Day with the theme Navratri.

A Dandia eve was arranged for all grandparents and students. All guests were dressed in traditional Dandia costumes.

JR KG and SR KG students presented wonderful group songs for their grandparents.

Jadugar Chetan presented his magic show.

Punam Zanwar took fun games for grandparents. All Grandparents and children did beautiful Dandia dance together, said

principal Pallavi Narwade. Sheetal Palod, Manisha Sonne, Priti Shah and other staff members worked for the success.