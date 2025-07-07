Grocery on credit, rent unpaid as salaries delayed again

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As of Monday night, salaries of MSRTC employees remained unpaid, leaving over 2,500 staffers in the district grappling with financial hardships. With the pay date missed once again, many are behind on rent, while others are forced to buy essentials on credit.

Salary delays have become a regular concern for MSRTC workers over the past few months. The district currently has 2,544 employees. union representatives stated that even in the next couple of days, there is no certainty of disbursement. MSRTC officials refused to comment.

Workers in crisis

“Employees rendered round-the-clock service during the Pandharpur pilgrimage. Yet, by the 7th, their salaries are still pending. Many are struggling to meet day-to-day expenses,”– Makrand Kulkarni, Chief Guide, Shiv Parivahan Transport and Labour Union

Timely salaries a must

“MSRTC staff work day and night. They're promised timely salaries, but delays are routine. Even now, payments are unlikely for another two days,” - Bandu Phad, General Secretary, Maharashtra Motor Workers Federation