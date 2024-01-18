Growing harassment against aging citizens worries police

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Senior Citizens Cell at the commissionerate of police (CP) is witnessing a rise in the complaints from senior citizens seeking prevention from the harassment and torture by their sons and daughters in-law.

One week ago, a 74-year-old Surendra (name changed), was forced to climb the stairs of the CP office to air the grievances of harassment meted out by his son. He was unable to control his emotions and tears were rolling down when he was narrating the order of harassment made by his two highly qualified sons. He said they are forcing him to sell the house and give their share from the property. Later on, the heated arguments became frequent and the sons started harassing their aging father.

Bharosa Cell - a ray of hope for elders

The cell’s inspector Amrapali Tayade and constable Balaji Mane lend their ears to the grievance of each senior citizen and then interact with their wards and try to settle the dispute amicably. The cell intervenes in the disputes related to cases like driving elders out of the house; not providing medical treatment; not fulfilling their basic needs etc. The cell also extends support to meet other demands as well.

The police inspector Amrapali Tayade said,“ In 90 per cent cases the family members including son and daughter-in-law are guilty and the elders are wrong in 10 percent cases only. We face several hurdles while intermediating the emotional disputes between sons and their parents. Our focus is to settle the issue amicably.”

Box

Functioning of cell

The complaint can be registered on phone numbers 1090 and 192. Acting upon the complaint of a senior citizen, the cell calls his ward/s or person named in the complaint. After hearing the counselling is done to remove the misconceptions creating division and hatred between them. Mostly, the complaint is settled in front of both the elder and their wards (and daughters-in-law). If the issue is not settled by the cell then it transfers the Senior Citizens Authority or police station concerned, it is learnt.

Box

A total of 141 senior citizens contacted the cell in hope of settling their issue. Accordingly, the cell settled 56 cases amicably; 15 cases were transferred to different police stations; 17 cases were transferred to Senior Citizens Authority; 28 were moved to the courts; 23 were disposed off and 2 plaints were withdrawn.