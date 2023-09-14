Guardian minister challenges MP Jaleel

Declare percentage from the funds received from DPC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District MP Imtiaz Jaleel had made allegations regarding the guardian minister receiving commission for sanctioning funds from the District Planning Committee (DPC). Giving a reply, guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre has challenged MP Jaleel to disclose the percentage of funds he received in return.

MP Jaleel had accused guardian minister Bhumre, MLA Prashant Bamb, and MLA Ramesh Borwane of also taking a percentage of the DPC funds. However, Bhumre denied these allegations and responded strongly to Jaleel's claims. Bhumre stated that Jaleel's accusations hold no substance and are merely attempts to gain attention as the elections draw near.

He also criticized Jaleel for his inclination towards making baseless accusations rather than focusing on development works. He called out Jaleel's habit of seeking attention through controversy instead of addressing the concerns of the public and asked him to declare how much commission he has given for the funds.